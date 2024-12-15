NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NLOK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
