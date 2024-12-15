Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.06. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.