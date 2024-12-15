Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.06. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $176.56.
