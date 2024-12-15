Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.7 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $628.88 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $477.21 and a 1 year high of $641.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.70.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

