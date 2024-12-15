StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 3.9 %

AMS stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.