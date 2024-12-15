Chemours’ (CC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

CC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 166.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

