Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wildpack Beverage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Get Wildpack Beverage alerts:

About Wildpack Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Filling, Decorating, Brokering, and Corporate segments. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging products, such as brite cans, can ends, printed cans, paktech carriers, and case trays; and private label packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.