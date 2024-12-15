Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Wildpack Beverage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLDPF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Wildpack Beverage
