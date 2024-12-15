Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

