Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

TRNS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Transcat has a 52 week low of $94.29 and a 52 week high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

