Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

AWRE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aware by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

