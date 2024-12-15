Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

