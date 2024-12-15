WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WH Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $16.75 on Friday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.