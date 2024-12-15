StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

