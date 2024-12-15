TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 2.4 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

