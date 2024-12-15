Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

MBRX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

