Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 56,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $972,536.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,228,057 shares in the company, valued at $732,656,788.95. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

