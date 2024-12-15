Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of PLSE stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
