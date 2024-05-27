Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

KRE opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.