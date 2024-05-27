Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $738.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $747.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $517.80 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

