Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.41 and last traded at $66.82. Approximately 2,116,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,114,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 242.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 202.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 207.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.