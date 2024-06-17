Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33,540.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

