ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 8.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 636,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 221,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

