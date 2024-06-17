Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $827,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.36. 2,888,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
