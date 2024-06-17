Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $827,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.36. 2,888,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

