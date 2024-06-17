Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 406 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.60. 233,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

