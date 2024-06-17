PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF makes up about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period.

IRBO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,564. The firm has a market cap of $662.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

