Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 1,922 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 736.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, reaching $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,944,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,842,625. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.