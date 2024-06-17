Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $239.77 and last traded at $237.41. 811,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,685,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.