Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $124.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

