14,247 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

