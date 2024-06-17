PVG Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.77 on Monday, hitting $482.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,812,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,562,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $483.22.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

