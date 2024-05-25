Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

