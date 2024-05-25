Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

