Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $23.37. Monro shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 591,664 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Monro’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monro Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Monro by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 251,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Monro

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.