Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $23.37. Monro shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 591,664 shares trading hands.
The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Monro’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.
Monro Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
