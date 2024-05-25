Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Raised to $31.50

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

