H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 231,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in H World Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,778,000 after acquiring an additional 659,914 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

