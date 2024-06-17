Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Grows By 19.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of PBEGF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
About Touchstone Exploration
