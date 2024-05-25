BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,399.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after acquiring an additional 263,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

