Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rises By 22.2%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Relx Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Relx has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $47.00.

Relx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $41.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

