Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of BSX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

