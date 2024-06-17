Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,877,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Netlist Trading Up 5.4 %

NLST opened at $1.62 on Monday. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 268.19% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

