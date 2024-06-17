Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CPLF stock opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

