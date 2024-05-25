Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $483,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $227.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,212 shares of company stock worth $5,336,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

