BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $431,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 17.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,839,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 605,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

