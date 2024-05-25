Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Battalion Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BATL opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

