Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $9.73 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.73%.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

