Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,443,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 29,377,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.1 days.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

