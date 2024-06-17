Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Nissan Motor stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

