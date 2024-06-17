Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Decreases By 17.3%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Probe Gold Stock Performance
PROBF opened at $0.94 on Monday. Probe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
Probe Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.