Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Decreases By 17.3%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

PROBF opened at $0.94 on Monday. Probe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

