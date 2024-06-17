Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

