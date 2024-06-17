Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 19.0%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Old Mutual Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

