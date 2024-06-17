Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 19.0%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Old Mutual Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
About Old Mutual
