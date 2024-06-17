Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICD opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

