Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ICD opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
