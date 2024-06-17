Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE ISDR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
