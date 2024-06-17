Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 607,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 119,305 shares of company stock worth $1,192,948. Insiders own 26.08% of the company's stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

